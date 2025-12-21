Jaylen Brown comes clean on ‘negative’ Scottie Barnes description

Jaylen Brown finally set the record straight on a comment he made about Scottie Barnes following a Dec. 7 encounter between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

It can be recalled that Brown praised Barnes after that contest, saying that the Toronto forward “got that extra chromosome.”

Although Brown meant that positively, many fans thought it was not the best way to describe Barnes.

During an appearance on an episode of “White Noise Podcast w/Derrick & Welsh” podcast that was uploaded on Saturday, Brown took time to clarify what he said.

“For Scottie, I didn’t know people were teasing him about it, as transcribed by X account @MrBuckBuckNBA.

“So I apologize. I was trying to give him a compliment on how strong he was. When I said extra chr*mosome people looked at it as negative, but I was thinking Superman, Incredible Hulk… An extra chr*mosome would be a benefit.”

Brown is widely considered one of the smartest players in the league, on and off the court, so he likely knew what he was talking about when he expressed his admiration for Barnes, who had 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 11 rebounds in the Raptors’ 121–113 win in the first meeting of the 2025–26 campaign between Toronto and Boston.

He probably just did not expect his comment to go viral.