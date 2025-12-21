Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Jaylen Brown comes clean on ‘negative’ Scottie Barnes description

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown finally set the record straight on a comment he made about Scottie Barnes following a Dec. 7 encounter between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

It can be recalled that Brown praised Barnes after that contest, saying that the Toronto forward “got that extra chromosome.” 

Although Brown meant that positively, many fans thought it was not the best way to describe Barnes.

During an appearance on an episode of “White Noise Podcast w/Derrick & Welsh” podcast that was uploaded on Saturday, Brown took time to clarify what he said. 

“For Scottie, I didn’t know people were teasing him about it, as transcribed by X account @MrBuckBuckNBA

“So I apologize. I was trying to give him a compliment on how strong he was. When I said extra chr*mosome people looked at it as negative, but I was thinking Superman, Incredible Hulk… An extra chr*mosome would be a benefit.”

Brown is widely considered one of the smartest players in the league, on and off the court, so he likely knew what he was talking about when he expressed his admiration for Barnes, who had 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 11 rebounds in the Raptors’ 121–113 win in the first meeting of the 2025–26 campaign between Toronto and Boston.

He probably just did not expect his comment to go viral.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App