Former SEC head coach emerges as candidate for Bulls job

A former college basketball coach and top NBA assistant has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Chicago Bulls head coach position.

The Bulls have interest in Jerry Stackhouse as their replacement for Billy Donovan, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Stackhouse was most recently an assistant for the Golden State Warriors .

Another name for the Bulls' coaching search: Jerry Stackhouse, fresh off a stint as a Warriors assistant, has emerged as a candidate in Chicago, sources tell @JakeLFischer and me.



More coaching carousel coverage here: https://t.co/t2les20urH



And here: https://t.co/D3owWXcS0T https://t.co/8cyvifp3KN — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 20, 2026

An 18-year NBA veteran, Stackhouse was a two-time All-Star while spending time with eight different teams. As a coach, he led Toronto’s G League team for two seasons, and later became head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores, where he went 70-92. He has also been an assistant with the Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies .

Stackhouse spent two seasons as an assistant under Steve Kerr in Golden State, which has generally been a good stop for those looking to re-establish themselves as future head coaches. Luke Walton, Willie Green, Mike Brown, and Kenny Atkinson are among those who have landed head coaching positions after being a part of Kerr’s staff.

The Bulls are likely headed for a full rebuild and will hire a new coach accordingly. It is a hire they seemingly did not want to make considering how badly they wanted to keep Donovan before they ultimately parted ways mutually.