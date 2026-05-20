Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Former SEC head coach emerges as candidate for Bulls job

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A Chicago Bulls logo on a pair of shorts
Dec 6, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; A view of the Chicago Bulls logo on a pair of game shorts at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Pistons won 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

A former college basketball coach and top NBA assistant has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Chicago Bulls head coach position.

The Bulls have interest in Jerry Stackhouse as their replacement for Billy Donovan, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Stackhouse was most recently an assistant for the Golden State Warriors.

An 18-year NBA veteran, Stackhouse was a two-time All-Star while spending time with eight different teams. As a coach, he led Toronto’s G League team for two seasons, and later became head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores, where he went 70-92. He has also been an assistant with the Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Stackhouse spent two seasons as an assistant under Steve Kerr in Golden State, which has generally been a good stop for those looking to re-establish themselves as future head coaches. Luke Walton, Willie Green, Mike Brown, and Kenny Atkinson are among those who have landed head coaching positions after being a part of Kerr’s staff.

The Bulls are likely headed for a full rebuild and will hire a new coach accordingly. It is a hire they seemingly did not want to make considering how badly they wanted to keep Donovan before they ultimately parted ways mutually.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App