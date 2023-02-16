Joel Embiid could open up All-Star Game roster spot

Joel Embiid could open up a spot on the All-Star team due to his injury status.

Embiid has been playing through a foot injury and has acknowledged that he might be best off skipping the All-Star Game this weekend.

Embiid made his comments after scoring 29 points with 14 rebounds in his Philadelphia 76ers’ 118-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The win marked Philly’s final game before the All-Star break, as they don’t get back into action until Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Sixers big man indicated that he was advised by doctors to rest for a few weeks so that his foot can heal. He is contemplating finally following that advice.

(2/2) "But I feel like I’ve reached the point where I really need to follow the doctor’s advice and miss, back then he said I should have been sitting for two weeks. Going to see how the next few days go and go from there." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 16, 2023

“I’m not sure, I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks or month, I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff,” Embiid said, via Kyle Neubeck.

The Sixers have won four in a row and head into the All-Star break 38-19, which has them third in the East. They are in the mix for one of the top seeds in the conference, and Embiid knows how important it is for him to be healthy down the stretch.

In addition to Embiid, injuries to Jaylen Brown and DeMar DeRozan could also open some All-Star spots.