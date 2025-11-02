Joel Embiid gets fined $50,000 by the NBA

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be a bit lighter in the wallet thanks to his actions during Friday’s game.

Embiid was hit with a $50,000 fine for his crotch chop gesture during Friday’s game at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. Per the NBA, the fine was for “making a lewd gesture on the playing court.”

Embiid is famously fond of the celebration, and he broke it out again after converting on an and-1 during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics (video here). He was not punished at the time, though he had to know he was risking a fine just by doing it.

This is hardly the first time Embiid has done the WWE-inspired celebration, or received a punishment for it. He made the same move in a 2023 game, but at the time, he was only fined $35,000 for it. Presumably, the fine is higher this time because Embiid is a repeat offender.

To make matters worse, the Sixers lost the game in question 109-108. Embiid cannot even take solace in a win, although he will have no trouble taking the hit from the modest fine.