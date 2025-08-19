John Wall already has a new job after retiring from the NBA

John Wall has quickly landed a new job after announcing his retirement from the NBA.

Wall is joining Amazon Prime Video’s NBA coverage as an analyst, he confirmed to Michael Lee of the Washington Post. The former point guard hopes to show off his basketball intellect in the role.

“If you never really had the opportunity to sit down and talk to me, you won’t really understand how much I love basketball, where my basketball mind is at, where my IQ is,” Wall said. “I can basically tell you the best player in the country — from girls to boys, high school, to the players that’s in college, to the people that’s at the NBA and WNBA.”

The move comes after Wall announced his retirement from the NBA in a video he posted earlier Tuesday. He had not played since 2023 and still hoped to make a comeback, but never received sufficient interest from NBA teams.

Wall joins a loaded stable of analysts at Prime Video that also includes the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin. The streaming service will broadcast 67 regular season games, as well as some playoff games and the Play-In Tournament. It remains to be seen what Wall’s specific role in that coverage will be.