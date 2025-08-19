Former No. 1 overall NBA pick announces his retirement

A former first overall draft pick has announced his retirement from the NBA.

John Wall revealed in a video on social media Tuesday that he has retired from playing in the NBA. The former Washington Wizards star thanked his family, coaches, teammates and fans.

“I’ve been chasing a ball since I could barely walk — driveways, parks, packed gyms, 5 a.m. workouts. I gave this game everything I had,” Wall said. “From Raleigh, to Kentucky, to the league. Every jersey I’ve worn meant more than just wins and stats. It was about representing something bigger. … Today, I’m stepping off the court, but not away from the game. Basketball will always be in my life. As new opportunities present themselves, I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter.”

Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay pic.twitter.com/s1pX9afHfL — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 19, 2025

Wall was drafted No. 1 overall by the Wizards in 2010 after he played one season under John Calipari at Kentucky. He helped lead the Wildcats to an SEC championship and an Elite Eight appearance that year, which was Calipari’s first with the program.

Wall was named an All-Star five times during his nine seasons with the Wizards. He was an All-NBA selection in 2017. At his peak, Wall was arguably the best all-around point guard in the NBA.

A heel injury in 2018 derailed Wall’s career, and he was never the same player after that. He battled multiple foot infections before he later tore his Achilles tendon in the same leg during an accident at his home.

Wall went on to have brief stints with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, whom he last played for during the 2022-23 season.

Wall expressed interest in making an NBA comeback as recently as late last year, but the 34-year-old was unable to find a suitor.

In 647 career games, Wall averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds. His best season came in 2016-17, when he averaged a double-double with 23.1 points and 10.7 assists.