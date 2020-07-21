Skip to main content
Justise Winslow out for season after suffering hip injury during scrimmage

July 21, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Memphis Grizzlies

The NBA season is still more than a week away from resuming in Orlando, but the Memphis Grizzlies have already lost a key player to injury.

The Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that swing man Justise Winslow suffered a hip injury during an intrasquad scrimmage and will miss the remainder of the season. Winslow sent a tweet about the tough break.

Memphis acquired Winslow in a three-team trade at the deadline involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat. He played in just 11 games for the Heat prior to the trade and averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are 32-33 and clinging to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Winslow could have been a nice bench contributor for them if healthy, but they will have to adjust accordingly.

