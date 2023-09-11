Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. expected to sign with 1 top NBA contender

With Christian Wood officially off the market, the other top remaining NBA free agent could soon find a new home as well.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week on Substack that multiple teams expect veteran swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. to ultimately sign with the Miami Heat (provided that the Heat successfully pull off their much-awaited trade for Damian Lillard). Stein adds that Miami will likely have a major need on the wing after sending out a potential trade package for the seven-time All-Star Lillard.

The counting numbers are certainly there for the 27-year-old Oubre. He put up an impressive 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game last year for the Charlotte Hornets. But Oubre also has a reputation as a player who lacks efficiency, discipline, and selflessness. That may be why he has gone nearly two-and-a-half months now without being signed.

On the Heat’s end of things though, they have had success in the recent past with bringing in divisive veterans like Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside, and James Johnson. Miami already added some notable help on the wing earlier this offseason, and Oubre might be another great low-cost option for them if they do end up gutting their depth chart to acquire Lillard.