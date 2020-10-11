 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant fires back at ex-NFL player who criticized his championships

October 11, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kevin Durant

It’s been a somewhat common refrain among Kevin Durant’s detractors that he took the easy road to a title by joining the Golden State Warriors. It’s also been normal for Durant to strongly defend himself against those detractors.

One such detractor is Jay Richardson, a former NFL linebacker-turned-media personality. Richardson was dismissive of Durant recently saying that he “earned” his two NBA titles, and laughed at the quote via Twitter.

The Brooklyn Nets forward had a response for that, too.

Durant knows what people say about him. He’s been known to respond like this. There’s no doubt that he thinks about his legacy, and he doesn’t want anyone discrediting him over joining the Warriors at the peak of their powers.

This isn’t likely to dissuade anyone who already thought that. But Durant has a right to respond, if nothing else.

