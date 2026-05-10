Kevin Garnett said the quiet part out loud about Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has one Hall of Fame big man befuddled by how often he’s hitting the hardwood.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce spoke candidly about Embiid during the latest episode of the “KG Certified” podcast. Garnett wondered aloud to his longtime Boston Celtics teammate whether Embiid was falling way too often for a man of his size.

“How many falls do you think he averages in a game, seven?” Garnett asked Pierce. “How many? Real s–t, is he falling every other trip up? … That n—a falls about thirty times a game, bro. He fell one time, three times in one play. I think that’s part of his game. … Embiid leads the league in falling on the floor.”

Embiid: League leader in falls per game.



How many you think he averages per game?



New episode of Ticket & The Truth is available now on our YouTube pic.twitter.com/vjGLNLSJS7 — KG: Certified (@kg_certified) May 9, 2026

Garnett even claimed that Embiid has “a whole bag” of celebrations for when he makes a big play and falls to the floor.

Embiid has developed a reputation for being a flop artist, something another Celtics star remains adamant is true.

The Cameroonian big man has had knee troubles throughout his entire career, so he may have trained himself to take the fall rather than inflict more damage on his lower body. But it doesn’t make it any less ridiculous seeing a 7’2″ behemoth get knocked down like a Jenga tower whenever he gets touched.