Fans turned off by AJ Dybantsa’s ‘cocky’ demand directed at Trae Young

AJ Dybantsa has turned off some fans with his recent request directed at Washington Wizards guard Trae Young .

Dybantsa appeared on Wizards icon Gilbert Arenas’ podcast this week, and the two discussed the prospect of Washington picking the BYU alum with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Arenas brought up a potential jersey number conflict, with Young currently rocking the same No. 3 that Dybantsa has worn throughout his entire amateur career.

Arenas stated that if the Wizards draft Dybantsa, Young should give up the number he wore in his five games played in Washington this season. Dybantsa concurred.

“If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae,” Dybantsa said.

“If they draft me. You’ll never know. We’re going to see in like five weeks.”

AJ Dybantsa says Trae Young will have to come off number 3 if he gets drafted to the Wizards:



“If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae. If they draft me. We’re gonna see in like 5 weeks”



(Via @NoChillGilZero) pic.twitter.com/aUTUvG0oe5 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 1, 2026

Dybantsa hasn’t even played a single minute in the NBA, nor have the Wizards officially drafted him yet. Regardless of how one feels about the comments, it’s difficult to deny that the kid has supreme confidence.

The bold statement, however, did not sit well with some fans who viewed it as cocky, entitled, or even disrespectful to Young, a four-time All-Star who has played in a conference finals.

He’s too cocky for me already. That comment shouldn’t been said on a podcast and is disrespectful — Melvin Mumford (@MelvinMumf10982) June 2, 2026

Rookie talking about he needs Trae Young to give up his jersey number?? — Saint (@no_real_id) June 2, 2026

entitlement. trae young has been an all star in this league you a rookie who aint played 1 second yet. he should have the mentality of i gotta earn everything — slickwatts100 (@100harambee) June 2, 2026

i don't like this kid nor the hype around him. he is way too cocky to have talent that hasn't proved anything yet. — MICAH MYERS (@MicahMyers76) June 2, 2026

Some others felt like Dybantsa was showing off poor character on purpose, with the hope that the Wizards let him drop to the Utah Jazz at No. 2 .

bro’s trying to tank his value so the wizards don't draft him 😭 — SleeperRockets (@SleeperRockets) June 2, 2026

Yeah, he really is trying not to go to the Wizards cus this is wild talk!! — Van (@vanman_1000) June 2, 2026

It’s hard to imagine Young taking kindly to an incoming rookie already trying to throw his weight around before even hearing his name called in the draft.

While Trae is no longer considered the franchise player he once was in Atlanta, the man still sees himself as an NBA star — something that Dybantsa has yet to earn.