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Fans turned off by AJ Dybantsa’s ‘cocky’ demand directed at Trae Young

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AJ Dybantsa in a BYU uniform
Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa has turned off some fans with his recent request directed at Washington Wizards guard Trae Young.

Dybantsa appeared on Wizards icon Gilbert Arenas’ podcast this week, and the two discussed the prospect of Washington picking the BYU alum with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Arenas brought up a potential jersey number conflict, with Young currently rocking the same No. 3 that Dybantsa has worn throughout his entire amateur career.

Arenas stated that if the Wizards draft Dybantsa, Young should give up the number he wore in his five games played in Washington this season. Dybantsa concurred.

“If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae,” Dybantsa said.

If they draft me. You’ll never know. We’re going to see in like five weeks.”

Dybantsa hasn’t even played a single minute in the NBA, nor have the Wizards officially drafted him yet. Regardless of how one feels about the comments, it’s difficult to deny that the kid has supreme confidence.

The bold statement, however, did not sit well with some fans who viewed it as cocky, entitled, or even disrespectful to Young, a four-time All-Star who has played in a conference finals.

Some others felt like Dybantsa was showing off poor character on purpose, with the hope that the Wizards let him drop to the Utah Jazz at No. 2.

It’s hard to imagine Young taking kindly to an incoming rookie already trying to throw his weight around before even hearing his name called in the draft.

While Trae is no longer considered the franchise player he once was in Atlanta, the man still sees himself as an NBA star — something that Dybantsa has yet to earn.

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