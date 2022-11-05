 Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma clarifies his controversial tweet

November 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kyle Kuzma

Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Kuzma is saying “Not today, Satan” after being misunderstood over a recent social media post.

The Washington Wizards forward raised some eyebrows on Friday with a curious tweet that read, “Can’t even tell the truth no more.”

The tweet certainly came at a pretty terrible time. Many online assumed that Kuzma was referencing star guard Kyrie Irving, who was just suspended the previous day by the Brooklyn Nets for antisemitic behavior.

About an hour after his tweet, Kuzma responded to the misplaced backlash. He clarified that his post had absolutely nothing to do with “current events.”

The Irving scandal is the talk of the town right now in what has been a major black eye for the NBA. But Kuzma saying the tweet had nothing to do with it is actually very believable. The 27-year-old forward has a history of generally cryptic posts and recently drew attention with another one of them.

Kyle Kuzma
