Kyle Kuzma clarifies his controversial tweet

Kyle Kuzma is saying “Not today, Satan” after being misunderstood over a recent social media post.

The Washington Wizards forward raised some eyebrows on Friday with a curious tweet that read, “Can’t even tell the truth no more.”

Can’t even tell the truth no more — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 4, 2022

The tweet certainly came at a pretty terrible time. Many online assumed that Kuzma was referencing star guard Kyrie Irving, who was just suspended the previous day by the Brooklyn Nets for antisemitic behavior.

About an hour after his tweet, Kuzma responded to the misplaced backlash. He clarified that his post had absolutely nothing to do with “current events.”

This is not about any current events lol.. have a good day. 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 https://t.co/lKR99E2R4g — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 4, 2022

The Irving scandal is the talk of the town right now in what has been a major black eye for the NBA. But Kuzma saying the tweet had nothing to do with it is actually very believable. The 27-year-old forward has a history of generally cryptic posts and recently drew attention with another one of them.