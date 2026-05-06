Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers are turning off 1 interested team

One interested suitor apparently does not want the entire Antetokounmpo clan.

The Brooklyn Nets are hesitant to trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo because of his brothers, NBA reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson said this week on “The Big Shot Bob Podcast.” Robinson noted that the Nets do not want to use roster spots on Antetokounmpo’s brothers Thanasis and Alex.

Additionally, Robinson said that, though Brooklyn has the assets to swing a trade for the ex-MVP Antetokounmpo, they would not meet Antetokounmpo’s wish of bringing his brothers along with him. You can see Robinson’s full remarks at the link here (beginning at the 24:45 mark).

Antetokounmpo’s older brother Thanasis has been a mainstay in Milwaukee over the last several years. He has spent six total seasons with the Bucks since 2019 and was a part of their 2021 NBA championship team (though Thanasis does not have the best reputation as an NBA-caliber player).

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo’s younger brother Alex also spent the 2025-26 season with the Bucks. That meant that roughly 17 percent of Milwaukee’s available roster spots (including two-way players) were used up on members of the Antetokounmpo family.

The Nets, who went 20-62 this season, have been linked to a possible trade for The Greek Freak for some time now. But with roster spots holding particular value for rebuilding teams when it comes to depth, veteran mentors, and player development, Antetokounmpo’s brothers could end up making Brooklyn’s entire pursuit a non-starter.