Kyle Kuzma makes surprising decision in free agency

Kyle Kuzma is staying right where he is.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the veteran forward Kyle Kuzma is returning to the Washington Wizards. He will be getting a new four-year, $102 million contract from the team.

The 27-year-old Kuzma deserves the sweet payday after he had a career year with the Wizards last season. He averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Washington also had the ability to offer Kuzma the most money on a new contract of any team.

But Kuzma’s decision is still surprising from an outside perspective since the Wizards are tearing everything down right now (having traded away both of Kuzma’s co-stars in Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis). Kuzma has deep ties to the West Coast too and had even been linked to a possible reunion with his former team out there.

But at the end of the day, Kuzma already has a championship ring and is now making the wise move to secure his bag. Even if the Wizards end up being generationally bad next season, Kuzma will sure be getting a lot of shot attempts alongside new teammate Jordan Poole.