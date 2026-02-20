Larry Brown Sports

New video angle emerges of LaMelo Ball violently crashing his Hummer into sedan

LaMelo Ball's Hummer crashing into a sedan

New video footage of the car crash involving LaMelo Ball has emerged.

The Charlotte Hornets star caused a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday when he swerved into an unsuspecting sedan in the middle of a busy downtown Charlotte intersection. Ball was driving his Hummer with a custom camouflage paint job.

A new angle of the car crash showed Ball seemingly trying to make a left turn into Tryon Street, which is one-way. That led to the Hummer swerving into the sedan and causing serious damage to both vehicles.

Ball was uninjured after the collision, while the sedan’s driver was seen exiting his vehicle, seemingly fine. Ball was later seen alighting his vehicle and immediately boarding a Lamborghini that came to pick him up.

The Hornets had held practice earlier in the day, and Ball was wearing a team hoodie when he was spotted momentarily outside his vehicle.

The incident did not force Ball to miss any time on the court. The 24-year-old was healthy and available for the Hornets’ Thursday matchup against the Houston Rockets at Spectrum Center.

.

