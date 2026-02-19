Cade Cunningham makes bold claim ahead of Olympics

Cade Cunningham has made a bold claim ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

With the 2026 Winter Olympics ongoing — and the All-Star Game format recently structuring players by country — there is talk about whom the best American basketball player is. Cunningham believes it’s him.

Cunningham was interviewed by GQ’s Matthew Roberson for a feature published on Thursday. Cunningham said he takes the debate over who is the best American player is seriously.

“I want to be on the Olympic team coming up. I think I’m the best American player,” Cunningham told Roberson.

Cunningham did couch his statement by acknowledging Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo would not be included in that debate since they were born in other countries. That doesn’t mean Cunningham thinks they are better players; it’s just an easier way for him to crown himself.

Cunningham was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021. The Oklahoma State Cowboys product is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game this season. His Detroit Pistons entered play on Thursday with a 40-13 record, which is the top mark in the East and the second-best record overall in the NBA.

As for the debate, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson and Devin Booker are among the top younger American players. Veterans like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant still have a place in the conversation too.