LeBron James trolls Donald Trump over election result

Frequent Donald Trump critic LeBron James was quick to react on Saturday after Trump was projected to lose his re-election bid.

Major news networks and other news sources officially projected that Trump had been defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday morning. That prompted a social media response from James, who trolled Trump on Instagram with an edited image of one of the most famous and iconic moments of James’ career.

The conflict between James and Trump turned personal at times. Crowds at Trump rallies had even turned on James in recent weeks.

This is far from the first time James has gone after Trump on social media. With Trump set to leave office in January, it may be one of the last.