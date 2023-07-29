LeBron James shares first video of son Bronny since cardiac arrest

Bronny James appears to be in good spirits following his recent health scare.

LeBron James shared a video to Instagram on Saturday of his son Bronny at home playing the piano. The video comes less than a week after Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC’s Galen Center.

“GRAND RISING!!,” LeBron captioned the post. “God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young [King]!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang”

It is fantastic to see Bronny recovering at home surrounded by his family so soon after his health scare. Bronny was quickly discharged from the hospital following the cardiac arrest, and medical professionals gave an encouraging update on him.

A key insight was recently revealed about the 18-year-old Bronny amid the heart incident. But the most important thing right now is that Bronny is at home, with his loved ones, and on the mend.