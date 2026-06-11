Magic Johnson had a pointed message about De’Aaron Fox’s Game 4 blunder

Magic Johnson will remember Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals for many reasons.

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar point guard talked about some of them in an incisive post on X.

After praising Jalen Brunson , OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks for their unbelievable 107-106 win on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., the 66-year-old Johnson got right to the point about Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox’s questionable decision down the stretch of the fourth quarter.

“De’Aaron Fox made a huge mistake when he got the ball with seconds left in the fourth and decided to go for a layup instead of dribbling the ball out to be fouled,” the Basketball Hall of Famer wrote.

The Spurs squandered a 29-point lead in Game 4 but were still clinging to a one-point lead late. After Brunson missed a shot with seconds left, Fox grabbed the loose ball and raced down the court.

But instead of trying to burn as much time on the clock as possible, call a timeout, or wait for the Knicks to foul him, Fox attempted a layup, which he missed, allowing New York to get the ball back. Moments later, OG Anunoby made a game-winning putback for the Knicks.

Nevertheless, Johnson still feels good about San Antonio’s chances to force at least a Game 6.

“I think the Spurs have another win in them and the Series will stretch out to 6 or 7 games, but I still see the Knicks winning it all.”

Johnson and the rest of the basketball world will find out about that on Saturday, when the Spurs host New York for Game 5 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.