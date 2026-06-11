Magic Johnson had a pointed message about De’Aaron Fox’s Game 4 blunder

Magic Johnson will remember Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals for many reasons.
The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar point guard talked about some of them in an incisive post on X.
After praising Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks for their unbelievable 107-106 win on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., the 66-year-old Johnson got right to the point about Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox’s questionable decision down the stretch of the fourth quarter.
“De’Aaron Fox made a huge mistake when he got the ball with seconds left in the fourth and decided to go for a layup instead of dribbling the ball out to be fouled,” the Basketball Hall of Famer wrote.
The Spurs squandered a 29-point lead in Game 4 but were still clinging to a one-point lead late. After Brunson missed a shot with seconds left, Fox grabbed the loose ball and raced down the court.
But instead of trying to burn as much time on the clock as possible, call a timeout, or wait for the Knicks to foul him, Fox attempted a layup, which he missed, allowing New York to get the ball back. Moments later, OG Anunoby made a game-winning putback for the Knicks.
Nevertheless, Johnson still feels good about San Antonio’s chances to force at least a Game 6.
“I think the Spurs have another win in them and the Series will stretch out to 6 or 7 games, but I still see the Knicks winning it all.”
Johnson and the rest of the basketball world will find out about that on Saturday, when the Spurs host New York for Game 5 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.