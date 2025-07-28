Marcus Morris’ agent provides explanation for fraud arrest

Marcus Morris was arrested in Florida on Sunday over a charge related to fraud, and the longtime NBA veteran’s agent and brother have tried to provide some context about the situation.

According to arrest records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Morris was taken into custody on Sunday for a felony warrant that was issued in another state. He was being held without bond on a charge related to writing a check with insufficient funds.

Shortly after the news surfaced, Markieff Morris took to social media to defend his twin brother. Markieff called the wording of the charge “crazy” and said there was no need for police to handle the situation the way that they did.

“The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s–. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this shit man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s– gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!” Markieff wrote on X (edited by LBS for profanity).

Yony Noy, an agent who has represented the Morris brothers, also chimed in. He said there was “zero fraud” and that the warrant stemmed from an outstanding marker with a casino.

“Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell. This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!” Noy wrote in a post on X.

Morris has earned more than $100 million during his NBA career, which is why people were shocked to learn that he had been arrested for writing a bad check. It would make a lot more sense for the charge to be related to an unpaid casino debt.

Morris, 35, last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season. He signed a deal with the New York Knicks prior to last season but was waived two weeks later.

Morris played for several different teams since he was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 14th overall pick in 2011. At his peak, he averaged 19.6 points per game in 43 contests with the New York Knicks during the 2019-20 season. He has averaged 12 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for his career.

Earlier this year, Morris began making appearances on ESPN’s “First Take.” His television career got off to a bang when he used a controversial term to describe Memphis Grizzlies players while live on the air.