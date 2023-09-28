Mark Cuban has big request for Taylor Swift

Mark Cuban is trying to get in on Swiftmania.

The Dallas Mavericks owner Cuban made waves on Thursday with his big request for music superstar Taylor Swift. Cuban was appearing on ESPN’s “First Take,” and the topic of Swift’s rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce came up. That is when Cuban made an interesting proposal to Swift.

“What I’m gonna tell you, Taylor, if you’re listening, sorry to Travis,” said Cuban. “Break up with him. I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you. I got you.”

Here is the video.

Mark Cuban urges Taylor Swift to breakup with Chiefs star Travis Kelce and hook up with one of the Dallas Mavericks players 🤣 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/HhUqVG53Pg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2023

Despite Cuban’s best efforts, that might be a tough sell to Swift. For one, both Mavericks superstars are off the market. Kyrie Irving is married and has children, and Luka Doncic just got engaged over the summer. Beyond that, is there really anyone on the Dallas roster who can make an argument for being in Swift’s league?

Cuban’s comments actually drew a funny response from Kelce himself.

“Just sign me to a ten day [contract]!” Kelce tweeted at Cuban in response.

@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2023

You can’t fault Cuban for looking out for his guys though. At least this isn’t the zaniest idea that the billionaire owner has had over the years.