Mark Cuban has big request for Taylor Swift

September 28, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Mark Cuban clapping

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban walks on the court before game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Cuban is trying to get in on Swiftmania.

The Dallas Mavericks owner Cuban made waves on Thursday with his big request for music superstar Taylor Swift. Cuban was appearing on ESPN’s “First Take,” and the topic of Swift’s rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce came up. That is when Cuban made an interesting proposal to Swift.

“What I’m gonna tell you, Taylor, if you’re listening, sorry to Travis,” said Cuban. “Break up with him. I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you. I got you.”

Here is the video.

Despite Cuban’s best efforts, that might be a tough sell to Swift. For one, both Mavericks superstars are off the market. Kyrie Irving is married and has children, and Luka Doncic just got engaged over the summer. Beyond that, is there really anyone on the Dallas roster who can make an argument for being in Swift’s league?

Cuban’s comments actually drew a funny response from Kelce himself.

“Just sign me to a ten day [contract]!” Kelce tweeted at Cuban in response.

You can’t fault Cuban for looking out for his guys though. At least this isn’t the zaniest idea that the billionaire owner has had over the years.

