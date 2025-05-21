Everyone said the same thing after Michael Malone called Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘the MVP’

Add former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone to the list of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believers in the Oklahoma City Thunder star’s 2024-25 MVP race against Nikola Jokic.

Malone appeared as an analyst on ESPN’s Western Conference Finals broadcast of Game 1 between the Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder smoked the T-Wolves 114-88 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Gilgeous-Alexander shook off a slow start to finish with a game-high 31 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals.

While Malone shared his postgame analysis of Game 1, fans could not help but notice what the 2023 NBA Champion coach said of SGA.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed why he’s the MVP,” said Malone. “He took over in the second half.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is considered a narrow favorite over Jokic for this season’s MVP award. But if there’s anyone fans would have expected to lean toward Jokic in the MVP debate, it’s the man who coached the Joker to his first NBA championship.

However, Malone was unceremoniously fired by the Nuggets with just three games left in the regular season. Many fans felt like Malone calling SGA the MVP over Jokic pointed to the veteran coach still being bitter about his axing.

It’s hard to deny that Malone is probably feeling some sort of way about Jokic and the Nuggets after parting ways with the team last month. In March, Malone passionately argued why Jokic deserved the MVP award over Gilgeous-Alexander. While the MVP-caliber play from both players has continued since then, what has changed is Malone’s employment status.

Malone reportedly had “an animated” reaction when the Nuggets informed him of his firing. That wound may not have healed just yet.