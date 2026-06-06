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Mike Brown has unusual explanation for Mitchell Robinson’s Finals success

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Mitchell Robinson warming up
Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before the 2026 NBA Playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson played vitally important defense on Victor Wembanyama in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and coach Mike Brown is crediting something very unusual for his ability to remain cool under pressure.

Robinson kept Wembanyama in check, including quality defense on the final possession of the Knicks’ 105-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tex. According to Brown, Robinson is a big fan of country music, and the coach thinks it actually helps him chill out and play big in key spots.

“I’m a huge fan of country music,” Brown said, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “So, I think when he listens to country music, he gets the chill vibes, because I know I do.”

Robinson did not necessarily contest that thought, and even said his teammates were missing out by not listening to it.

“I love my country music. That’s all I listen to,” Robinson said. “Dealing with these guys, they don’t listen to it. So that’s why, you know, I got my headphones now. Maybe if they listened to it, they’ll understand, but they’re silly.”

Whatever Robinson’s secret may be, it worked. He played just two minutes in the fourth quarter, but forced Wembanyama to miss twice in the final minute during that time period. His stat line may not have been the most impactful, but he absolutely made a big difference in the game. The fact that he is doing it with a significant injury is even more impressive.

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