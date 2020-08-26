NBA says all boycotted playoff games will be rescheduled

The NBA made an important distinction in its statement reacting to the Milwaukee Bucks’ boycott of Wednesday’s Game 5.

In a statement, the league announced that all three games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed. However, the statement added that the games would be rescheduled at a later date.

In other words, the league is not considering the Bucks’ refusal to take the floor a forfeiture. It will not view the other two games that way either.

In theory, the NBA could have penalized teams for refusing to take the floor. This is a suggestion that it will not be doing that. This is most relevant to the Bucks, as the Magic were prepared to play Wednesday’s game until Milwaukee did not take the floor.