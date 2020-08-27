Report: Majority of players want to continue with NBA playoffs

Three NBA playoff games were postponed on Wednesday night as players met to discuss social issues, but there is reason to believe the remainder of the season will not be canceled.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that several key members of the Los Angeles Lakers stayed up until the early morning hours Wednesday into Thursday discussing how to proceed inside the NBA bubble. Following the talks, there is “optimism” that most players want to continue with the season.

ESPN Sources: Several key members of Lakers — and some peers around league — stayed up until early AM hours talking through issues in The Bubble. Among key players in league heading into 11 AM meeting, there's optimism about a majority of players wanting to continue playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

It’s unclear when play might resume, however. Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take” Thursday morning that he has been told Thursday’s playoff games will be postponed. There are two first-round games scheduled for Thursday in addition to the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted to end the season on Wednesday night, but meetings between players are said to have turned contentious. One star players also seemed to shoot down the rumblings that the remainder of season will be canceled.