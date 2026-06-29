Nets make surprising decision on former top-10 pick

The Brooklyn Nets have been stockpiling young, switchable wings, but have apparently hit their limit.

The Nets are reportedly choosing to decline the $6.25 million team option on Ziaire Williams ’ contract for next season. According to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft is set to become an unrestricted free agent despite his second straight season averaging double figures for Brooklyn.

The Nets acquired Williams from the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024 and signed him to a 2-year, $12.5 million contract with the aforementioned club option that the team did not pick up. In two seasons, Williams averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on a 41.8 percent shooting clip and 34.2 percent rate from beyond the arc.

Despite his production, the 6’9″ Stanford Cardinal alum was the casualty of a more crowded frontcourt that now adds Julius Randle and first-round pick Joshua Jefferson . With Mikel Brown Jr. also joining the team’s slew of lengthy wings and ball-handlers, the rebuilding Nets probably won’t have as many minutes to give a decent, if unspectacular player like Williams next season.

But with Williams’ size and decent shooting ability, teams looking for role players rather than prospect lottery tickets may come calling soon enough. At least one salary cap-strapped team has already been linked to his services.