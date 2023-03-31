New information surfaces about Bradley Beal’s incident with fan

Bradley Beal is being investigated over an incident with some fans after a game last week in Orlando, and some new information about the unpleasant exchange has surfaced.

Beal’s Washington Wizards lost 122-112 to the Magic on Tuesday, March 21. After the game, Beal was heading towards the tunnel at Amway Center and apparently was heckled by a few fans. TMZ reported earlier this week that one of the men in the group yelled, “You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!”

Beal allegedly responded by walking over to the group and knocking the hat off one of the peoples’ heads. He then exchanged words with the hecklers before being taken into the locker room. The alleged victim wants to press charges against Beal on grounds of simple battery.

According to a new report from TMZ, Beal had a short temper with the fans because the men had heckled him on multiple occasions during the game. That may help explain why Beal seemed to walk straight over to the fans without hesitation after the game.

There apparently is cell phone video of the incident but nothing was captured by surveillance video inside the arena.

Beal’s attorney told TMZ that they are cooperating with the investigation and that Beal’s name will be cleared soon.

Beal has averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 50 contests this season.