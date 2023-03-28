Bradley Beal investigated by police over incident with fan

Bradley Beal is being investiated by police over an incident with some fans after a game last week in Orlando.

Beal’s Washington Wizards lost 122-112 to the Magic on Tuesday, March 21. After the game, Beal was heading towards the tunnel at Amway Center and apparently was heckled by a few fans.

According to TMZ Sports, one of the men in the group yelled to Beal, “You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!”

Beal apparently walked over to the group and knocked the hat off one of the peoples’ heads. He then exchanged words with the hecklers before being taken into the locker room.

TMZ says the fan met with police a day later and complained that Beal hit him in the head when swatting the cap. The alleged victim wants to press charges against Beal on grounds of simple battery.

There apparently is cell phone video of the incident but nothing was captured by surveillance video inside the arena.

Beal’s attorney told TMZ that they are cooperating with the investigation and that Beal’s name will be cleared soon.

Beal has averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 50 contests this season.