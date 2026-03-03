Nikola Jokic under fire for a questionable move on Keyonte George

Nikola Jokic appeared to forget which sport he was playing on Monday night.

Jokic and the Denver Nuggets battled Monday against Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz. In the first quarter at Delta Center in Salt Lake City Utah, Jokic got George switched onto him off a Jazz defensive rotation.

The 185-pound George attempted to box out the 284-pound Jokic in anticipation of a rebound. In response, Jokic put his entire body weight on George’s back, seemingly riding him like a horse.

Jokic then appeared to get even more exasperated and proceeded to bring George down to the floor along with him. Here is the bizarre video.

The three-time MVP Jokic was promptly ripped by the Jazz TV broadcast over the non-basketball move as he could have injured George there given their significant size difference. Indeed, George was shaken up on the ground for a few moments before ultimately getting up and walking back to the bench.

Nuggets fans will maintain that Jokic regularly gets mauled without any calls from the officials and thus needs to exaggerate any sort of contact that he can. But between that incident with George and the viral video of his egregious flops from last year’s playoffs, Jokic is not doing his reputation very many favors these days.