Adam Silver says eight NBA teams have already been tested in full for coronavirus

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is providing an interesting update on the league’s ongoing efforts to test for the coronavirus.

In an interview Wednesday with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Silver said that eight teams have already been tested in full for the disease in addition to other players exhibiting symptoms. He also responded to those criticizing how NBA teams have gotten a significant chunk of such scarce tests by saying that the league has simply been following the recommendations of health officials.

Adam Silver says 8 NBA teams have been tested in full plus others from teams that have shown symptoms. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 18, 2020

Adam Silver says he has not been tested for coronavirus. On some teams getting tested and criticism over it, he says NBA has been following recommendations from health officials. Says Jazz didn't ask to be tested but that Oklahoma health official required them to be tested — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 18, 2020

Players from three teams (the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and Brooklyn Nets) are confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday that all their players and staff had tested negative for the disease, while other teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly awaiting the results of their own tests.

Indeed, criticism has abounded ever since the Jazz used up nearly 60 of the available local COVID-19 tests, but one can see how that decision made sense.