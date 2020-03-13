Report: Owners may not pay players if NBA season is canceled

NBA players have reportedly been warned of the possibility that they may lose out on being paid in the event of a cancellation of the NBA season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the National Basketball Players Association warned players Friday that a “force majeure” event clause in the CBA could mean that owners could refuse to pay a portion of player salaries if the coronavirus prevents the season from resuming. The clause outlines what can happen under multiple scenarios that prevent the NBA season from being finished.

For now, there does not appear to be much danger of the clause being used, as both players and owners hope the season can be resumed within the coming months.

The NBA has gone to great pains to say that the season is not canceled, so there’s no real danger of this happening right now. It is, however, a warning of the potential consequences if the league cannot return to action quickly.