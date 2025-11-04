Pacers announcers were so salty about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winner

The Indiana Pacers’ television broadcast team let their disgust be known after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winning buzzer-beater on Monday night.

Indiana faced off against the hated division rival Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. With the score tied at 115 in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, the Bucks star Antetokounmpo went to work from the elbow on Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith and proceeded to splash a turnaround jumper as time expired. That gave Milwaukee a dramatic 117-115 victory in front of a stunned Indiana crowd.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO KNOCKS DOWN THE FADEAWAY FOR THE GAME-WINNING @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER



Everyone Gets 24 pic.twitter.com/whlDHen5zt — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2025

The Pacers’ home broadcast sounded much different. Play-by-play announcer Chris Denari and color commentator Quinn Buckner let the salt flow through their veins from the moment that Antetokounmpo’s shot went in.

“Fades, shoots, and hits at the buzzer,” said an extremely monotone Denari before Buckner chipped in with a “You’ve got to be kidding me” twice over. Here is the video.

Listen to these Pacers announcers after this Giannis game winner: pic.twitter.com/c25dqcxpPz — Brady (@MoeJazulla) November 4, 2025

The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo is very much a villain in Milwaukee, especially after back-to-back years of facing Indiana in the playoffs. While the Pacers won both of those matchups, the last meeting was characterized by a confrontation between Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton’s father John after the final game.

Meanwhile, Monday’s contest between the two teams saw heightened emotions due to the controversial return of Bucks big man Myles Turner (a longtime former Pacer) to Indiana. Clearly, Denari and Buckner were not pleased about being on the losing end of the day’s battle.