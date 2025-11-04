Pacers fans pull a cold move during Myles Turner’s tribute video

Myles Turner’s return to Indianapolis on Monday was not exactly a love-filled affair.

The Milwaukee Bucks big man Turner made his return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. for the first time since leaving the Indiana Pacers in free agency. Ahead of the game between the Bucks and the Pacers, Indiana aired a tribute video for Turner, who spent the first 10 years of his career with them.

While the video aired, Pacers fans pulled a cold move on Turner — they began loudly booing throughout the tribute. Take a look.

As expected, #Bucks center Myles Turner was booed mercilessly throughout his #Pacers tribute video. You can see Turner egg on the crowd at the end. | @TheAthleticNBA pic.twitter.com/d3gxEU7XbO — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 4, 2025

Turner then returned the favor during the game. He hit a three-pointer in the first quarter and proceeded to boo the crowd right back.

Myles Turner hits a three and then boos back at Pacers fans who had erupted in boos during his tribute video earlier pic.twitter.com/OOV8iBV5wB — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 4, 2025

The two-time NBA blocks leader Turner, 29, was the longest-tenured Pacers player and played a key role in the team’s run to the Finals last season. But he left to sign with the hated rival Bucks over the summer and proceeded to go on a villain tour. Turner took a shot at his former fanbase in Indiana weeks after leaving and later even targeted Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, his ex-teammate, with a shady comment.

On the other hand though, Indiana fans cannot fault Turner all that much for leaving. The former lottery pick was a constant in trade rumors for many years and ended up signing with the Bucks after the Pacers reportedly declined to go into the luxury tax in order to re-sign him. Thus, the confluence of all of those factors led to that display of bad blood that we saw between Turner and his old fanbase on Monday night.