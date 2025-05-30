Paige Bueckers set to miss time with unexpected injury

Caitlin Clark is not the only WNBA star headed for a spell on the sidelines.

The Dallas Wings announced on Friday that prized rookie guard Paige Bueckers is set to miss at least two games. Bueckers has been placed in the concussion protocol one day after her team’s meeting on Thursday against the Chicago Sky.

Dallas did not disclose when exactly Bueckers was hurt. But a theory emerged on social media that she was injured on a head-to-head collision with Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot during the second quarter of the game at Wintrust Center in Chicago, Ill.

i think this may have been the play where paige bueckers suffered a concussion



looks like a head-to-head collision with courtney vandersloot pic.twitter.com/SuPMal6Fs5 — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) May 30, 2025

It is a surprising development for Bueckers, especially since she was able to finish Thursday’s game seemingly without issue (as the Wings went on to lose 97-92). But with her entrance into concussion protocol, Bueckers is set to miss at least Dallas’ rematch against Chicago on May 31 and also their game against the Seattle Storm on June 3.

Bueckers, the former UConn superstar, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Wings in this year’s WNBA Draft. She has had minimal growing pains as a pro thus far, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in the early going.

But now the 23-year-old Bueckers will have to make her way out of the concussion protocol before returning to the floor for Dallas. With the recent quad strain to the Indiana Fever sensation Clark as well, the WNBA is now without multiple of their biggest draws due to injury.