Patrick Beverley shares bad injury news about himself

Patrick Beverley is breaking his own bad news.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard Beverley made a concerning revelation on the latest episode of his self-titled podcast for Barstool Sports. Beverley said a recent doctor’s visit revealed that he has suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist. The 35-year-old further added that the wrist needs to be surgically repaired, which would take three to four months of recovery time.

Here is the video (but watch out for the bad language).

Pat Bev’s wrist injury might be a little more serious than we thought… New Episode out Now pic.twitter.com/3ViICEnXtn — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 27, 2024

Beverley did also say in the clip though that he felt good (despite “a little” pain in the wrist) and that he was in a strong place mentally. That would seem to indicate that Beverley may just end up playing through the injury.

As it stands right now, the Bucks, who are currently second in the East at 46-26, have not provided an official update on Beverley. In fact, they are listing him as questionable for Thursday’s game against New Orleans.

The former All-Defensive selection Beverley is a low-usage, defense-first player anyway who is putting up a career-low 5.1 points per game off the bench for the Bucks this year. While he still needs to let it fly from deep every now and then to keep defenses honest, Beverley can foreseeably survive on the court if it is only a matter of pain tolerance.

That said, Milwaukee does not need another injury to a key rotation player with the start of the playoffs drawing near. They just got one big piece back from a month-plus injury absence, but now their top bench guard and tone-setter Beverley is dealing with a very troubling issue of his own.