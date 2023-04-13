Patrick Beverley had big trash talk for Raptors GM after play-in game victory

2023 is officially another year where we have been blessed with Patrick Beverley’s play-in tournament antics.

Beverley and the Chicago Bulls won Wednesday’s 9-10 Eastern Conference play-in tournament game against the Toronto Raptors by a 109-105 final. Despite playing in Toronto and being down 19 at one point in the second half, the Bulls came roaring back to steal the win-or-go-home game.

Got a W in the must-win 😤 Bulls complete a WILD 19-point comeback to move on in the #ATTPlayIn. pic.twitter.com/RPkRj6qf19 — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

Raptors reporter Mike Roach tweeted after the game that Beverley had some major trash talk for Raptors GM Webster. As Webster was walking into the Toronto locker room, Beverley came running by and reportedly said of the Raptors, “I knew they were f–king trash.”

That has to really hurt for Toronto, who had Chicago on the ropes for most of the game. But they came unraveled at the free-throw line (missing 18 of their 36 attempts in the four-point loss) and let the Bulls (particularly Zach LaVine) get hot offensively late.

Beverley probably has a point in that the Raptors’ roster was pretty rickety with rumblings of internal issues plaguing them throughout the season. But then again, this is Beverley we are dealing with — a guy who probably talks trash to inanimate objects when no one else is around. Last year, we were also treated to some glorious Beverley shenanigans after a play-in win.