Notable Kobe Bryant teammate to have jersey retired by Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will add a 13th number to the rafters this season, the team announced Wednesday.

The Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 on March 7, 2023, fittingly against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Lakers, winning two NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant.

A Champion, legend, and forever part of the Lakers Family. 3/7/23 – We raise Pau Gasol's jersey into the rafters pic.twitter.com/F9snGrHO9o — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 17, 2022

Gasol may be somewhat overshadowed by the franchise’s other legends, but he certainly staked his claim to the honor. He averaged 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game during his career with the team, and was the second star alongside Bryant on teams that won two titles. He remains very close with Bryant and his family, which certainly did not hurt his case for this honor.

Gasol officially confirmed his retirement last October. He explored a possible off-court NBA role after that, but nothing has come of it to date.