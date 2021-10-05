Paul Gasol announces retirement from basketball

Pau Gasol has officially called it a career.

Gasol announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from playing basketball. He delivered the news in a press conference in Spain, during which he called the decision a difficult one that he made to protect his health.

Gasol, 41, played 19 seasons in the NBA after beginning his professional year with FC Barcelona. He returned to Barcelona when he signed a contract with the club earlier this year.

Gasol previously said he wanted to join his brother Marc with the Lakers, but Marc has since been traded by the Lakers and waived.

After being named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2002, Gasol went on to make six All-Star appearances. He won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

Photo: Patrickpedia/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0