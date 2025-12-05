Report: Pelicans are eager to move on from Zion Williamson

If the New Orleans Pelicans have their way, they will be able to move on from Zion Williamson as quickly as possible.

The Pelicans are making nearly their entire roster available for trade, including Williamson, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. In fact, the Pelicans are thought to be eager to move on from Williamson if they can get any value for him.

One league source told Siegel that the Pelicans would take the “first decent, reasonable offer” they received for Williamson. That is in spite of the fact that the team might not get more than second-round picks for him, as his trade value is very low.

Williamson still has roughly two years and $87 million left on his contract. The 25-year-old is undeniably talented, but injuries and concerns about his work ethic have significantly dimmed his long-term prospects. The former No. 1 pick is on the shelf again right now, likely for a significant period of time.

The Pelicans are just 3-20 and appear poised for a full-scale rebuild. Williamson was supposed to be a franchise cornerstone, and now it looks unlikely that he will remain with the team for the long-term.

Williamson is averaging 22.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season in just 10 appearances.