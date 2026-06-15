Report reveals why the Celtics remain in Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes

All eyes are focused on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for the time being.

The trade rumors are swirling regarding Antetokounmpo. The Miami Heat have long been viewed as the favorite, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on Monday that Antetokounmpo is “focused” on the Heat.

However, the Boston Celtics continue to be a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo, and there is a big reason why they remain in the running for the 10-time All-Star: He would be willing to extend his contract in Boston, according to Windhorst.

Brian Windhorst:



"Boston is also out there because Giannis from what I am told is willing to extend his contract in Boston. I think the Celtics are gonna be very, very cautious with making any firm offer and I would be very careful before saying anything has truly been offered" pic.twitter.com/KpPMaH2tia — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 15, 2026

That could be a major factor in the Celtics making an offer for Antetokounmpo, although Windhorst said they have every right to be cautious.

Over the weekend, Bill Simmons of “The Ringer” said on his podcast that he was informed that the Celtics made an offer for Antetokounmpo.

“From what I heard, they made an offer in the past week. I don’t know what the offer was and I don’t know who’s in it, but the hat was in the ring, which I was really surprised by,” Simmons said.

Windhorst did not say anything about an offer from Boston, but the fact that Antetokounmpo would be willing to sign an extension might motivate the Celtics even more to try and make a trade.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown has also been in trade rumblings, and any Antetokounmpo deal might need to force Brown out of town to make things work.

Right now, the Celtics continue to be linked to Antetokounmpo, and rumors should continue to swirl leading up to the beginning of the 2026 NBA Draft.