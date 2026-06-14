Celtics take significant step toward a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

The Boston Celtics are taking a key step toward trying to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Bill Simmons of “The Ringer” said on his podcast that he had been told the Celtics made an offer for Antetokounmpo this past week. The nature of the offer is not known, but it would confirm the Celtics as active suitors for the Milwaukee Bucks star.

“From what I heard, they made an offer in the past week. I don’t know what the offer was and I don’t know who’s in it, but the hat was in the ring, which I was really surprised by,” Simmons said.

“From what I heard, they made an offer in the past week.”@BillSimmons and @ZachLowe_NBA discuss the latest on the potential of Boston making a move for Giannis. pic.twitter.com/uzK5Yg4rRX — The Ringer (@ringer) June 14, 2026

There have been conflicting reports on how interested the Celtics are in trying to trade for Antetokounmpo. It has been reported that they are one of the teams he would strongly consider staying with long-term, which presumably provided the organization with some encouragement.

The Celtics would be the second team to reportedly make a firm offer for Antetokounmpo, who is widely expected to be traded within the next several weeks. Whether the Celtics can or would beat that offer remains to be seen.