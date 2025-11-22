Rudy Gobert got called out by opposing broadcaster

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was called out by an opposing team’s broadcaster for how he handled a confrontation during Friday night’s game.

Gobert confronted Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie after Gillespie inadvertently struck Gobert in the head while trying to block a shot. The situation did not really escalate, but it was enough for Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson to call out Gobert.

“Gobert is getting ready to go after the smallest guy on the floor. I would say, well, what happened when you could have gone after Draymond?” Johnson said.

Suns announcer after Rudy Gobert went after Collin Gillespie, who contested his dunk attempt and unintetionally hit him:

“He’s going after the smallest guy on the court… why didn’t he go after Draymond?”



Draymond Green has had many issues with Gobert over the years, though Green was usually the aggressor. Still, Green’s actions have definitely contributed to Gobert having a reputation for being soft.

Gillespie is just 6’1″, but Gobert did not exactly go after him. Plus, the Phoenix guard certainly got his revenge with how the game ended.

Johnson has a history of making unusual comments on the air. Clearly, he does not have a lot of respect for Gobert, but he is not alone in that regard.