Timberwolves suffer unreal meltdown in final 50 seconds vs. Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves had arguably the worst late-minute collapse of the young season Friday in their NBA Cup matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The Timberwolves led the Suns 113-105 with under a minute left at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Dillon Brooks launched a desperation three-pointer that clanked off the left side of the rim.

The Suns’ comeback all started with an offensive rebound. Royce O’Neale recovered Brooks’ miss and laid it back up for two points right with 49.3 seconds on the clock.

Anthony Edwards turned it over moments later with a lackadaisical inbound pass that resulted in a Jordan Goodwin three-pointer to cut Phoenix’s deficit to 113-110. Brooks stripped Julius Randle on the Timberwolves’ next possession, allowing Goodwin to score a layup to get the Suns within one.

Timberwolves choking to the Suns

Despite all that effort from the Suns, the Timberwolves still had the lead and possession. But Edwards missed a pair of free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining, which set the stage for Collin Gillespie of all people to hit a game-winning floater in the closing seconds.

COLLIN GILLESPIE WINS IT FOR THE SUNS IN THE FINAL SECONDS



ENDED THE GAME ON A 9-0 RUN.



PHOENIX MOVES TO 2-0 IN WEST GROUP A

The Suns scored nine unanswered points over the final 50 seconds to steal a 114-113 victory from the jaws of defeat. Phoenix did it with Devin Booker, who fouled out with 3:23 left, watching the comeback from the sidelines.

Gillespie erupted to score 20 points off the Suns’ bench, while Brooks led the team with 22 points. Edwards had a game-high 41 points, but his missed free throws and critical mental error doomed his team late.