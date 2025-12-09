Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Rudy Gobert ejected after his dangerous mid-air hit on Suns center

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert delivering an elbow to Suns center Mark Williams

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert got ejected after delivering a dirty hit during Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Gobert let Suns center Mark Williams slip through the defense for what was looking like an uncontested dunk midway through the third quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Instead of letting Williams go, Gobert elbowed Williams as the latter was taking flight for the jam.

Williams stayed on the ground while grabbing his midsection as referees reviewed the call. Referees assessed Gobert with a flagrant penalty 2 and ejected him from the contest. He left the game with 15 points and 8 rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

The play did not endear Gobert to any Suns fans, many of whom probably still remember the Frenchman going after Collin Gillespie earlier this season.

Williams was able to take the awarded free throws from the flagrant foul before getting subbed out a few possessions later. He was able to return to the floor in the fourth quarter to help the Suns close out a 108-105 victory on the road.

The play did not endear Gobert to any Suns fans, many of whom probably still remember the Frenchman going after Collin Gillespie earlier this season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App