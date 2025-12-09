Rudy Gobert ejected after his dangerous mid-air hit on Suns center

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert got ejected after delivering a dirty hit during Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Gobert let Suns center Mark Williams slip through the defense for what was looking like an uncontested dunk midway through the third quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Instead of letting Williams go, Gobert elbowed Williams as the latter was taking flight for the jam.

Status alert: Rudy Gobert has been ejected Monday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.pic.twitter.com/Ez6PxyJyou — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 9, 2025

Williams stayed on the ground while grabbing his midsection as referees reviewed the call. Referees assessed Gobert with a flagrant penalty 2 and ejected him from the contest. He left the game with 15 points and 8 rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

The play did not endear Gobert to any Suns fans, many of whom probably still remember the Frenchman going after Collin Gillespie earlier this season.

Williams was able to take the awarded free throws from the flagrant foul before getting subbed out a few possessions later. He was able to return to the floor in the fourth quarter to help the Suns close out a 108-105 victory on the road.

