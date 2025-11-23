Russell Westbrook has an incident with Nuggets mascot during game

Russell Westbrook and Rocky The Mascot have quickly gone from friends to enemies.

The Sacramento Kings guard Westbrook had an incident with Rocky, the mascot of the Denver Nuggets, during Saturday’s game between the two teams. In the fourth quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., the Kings were about to inbound the ball while clinging to a 126-123 lead with 10.0 seconds left.

As the two teams were coming out of a timeout, Rocky was still lingering by halfcourt in an attempt to hype up the crowd. Westbrook quickly walked up to Rocky and appeared to push the mascot off the court. Rocky then reacted by promptly running away from Westbrook.

Here is the video of the episode.

Russell Westbrook gets into it with the Nuggets mascot, Rocky, who then runs away from him. pic.twitter.com/PFWyPFxIQY — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 23, 2025

The former NBA MVP Westbrook played with the Nuggets last season and thus got well-acquainted with Rocky. But now that Westbrook is wearing a different uniform, there was obviously no more time for pleasantries with his old mascot buddy.

Sacramento held on to win by a 128-123 final score as Westbrook delivered an impressive 21-6-11 stat line against his former team Denver. Meanwhile, Westbrook did have beef with Rocky dating back to his days on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now that beef is free to continue again.