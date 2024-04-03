 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 2, 2024

Russell Westbrook gets savagely trolled by Kings’ music operator

April 2, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Russell Westbrook playing for the Clippers

Mar 3, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks on during halftime against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook encountered a familiar foe on Tuesday night — the person in charge of the sound effects at Golden 1 Center.

Westbrook and the Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers had a game to forget against the Kings in Sacramento, falling by a 109-95 final. While Westbrook had a strong individual outing with a team-high 20 points, he got ruthlessly clowned on by the Kings’ music operator during the second half of the game.

The former NBA MVP Westbrook missed a fastbreak dunk attempt during the early stages of the fourth quarter and was immediately serenaded by a cruel song over the P.A. — the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme.

In Internet meme culture, the “Curb” theme is often used to highlight an embarrassing moment. We recently saw that very same song used as a troll during an MLB game as well.

For Westbrook though, the song probably struck a real nerve. He was already ridiculed by the Kings’ music operator during a game a couple of seasons ago, leading to an unhappy response from Westbrook in the press.

Article Tags

Russell WestbrookSacramento Kings
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus