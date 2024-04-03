Russell Westbrook gets savagely trolled by Kings’ music operator

Russell Westbrook encountered a familiar foe on Tuesday night — the person in charge of the sound effects at Golden 1 Center.

Westbrook and the Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers had a game to forget against the Kings in Sacramento, falling by a 109-95 final. While Westbrook had a strong individual outing with a team-high 20 points, he got ruthlessly clowned on by the Kings’ music operator during the second half of the game.

The former NBA MVP Westbrook missed a fastbreak dunk attempt during the early stages of the fourth quarter and was immediately serenaded by a cruel song over the P.A. — the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme.

Russell Westbrook missed a transition dunk and the Kings game ops played the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song. Pretty, pretty, pretty good on their part. Not good on the Clippers part tonight. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 3, 2024

In Internet meme culture, the “Curb” theme is often used to highlight an embarrassing moment. We recently saw that very same song used as a troll during an MLB game as well.

For Westbrook though, the song probably struck a real nerve. He was already ridiculed by the Kings’ music operator during a game a couple of seasons ago, leading to an unhappy response from Westbrook in the press.