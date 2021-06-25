Scottie Pippen thinks Charles Barkley is fake tough

Scottie Pippen still has tension with Charles Barkley and said something about the commentator that few others would say.

Pippen and Barkley were teammates for a season on the 1998-1999 Houston Rockets. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs despite entering the season with hype.

Barkley and Pippen had some beef after their lone season. Barkley was upset with Pippen for leaving Houston after one season and for calling Chuck fat. Barkley said he wanted an apology from Pippen, even if he needed to get it by gunpoint.

In an interview with GQ to promote his new “Digits” bourbon, Pippen talked about his past incident with Barkley. He accused Chuck of being fake tough.

“I never apologized to him, but I’ll tell you what: he only got arrested for throwing some little white guys out of a window. I ain’t never seen him fight a black man unless there were referees around. He plays his role like he’s tough. I don’t know nobody he done whooped. Go back and check his record,” Pippen said.

“Did I apologize to him? I told him to get me the he– out of there. That’s what I recall.”

Barkley provides commentary with an edge and says things many others don’t or won’t say. And now here’s Pippen putting Barkley in check and calling him fake tough. Maybe Pippen is the kind of voice needed in the NBA analysis world.