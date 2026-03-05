Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruthlessly roasted for his postgame outfit

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grabbed attention before, during and after Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player showed up at the arena wearing an oversized fur coat that made him look like he was carrying a large mammal around.

That outfit surely kept him warm and comfortable before heating up on the court against the Knicks. The former Kentucky Wildcats star had his way in the game, finishing with 26 points on 9/16 shooting with 8 assists and 3 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander later reunited with his fur coat as he spoke to reporters in the postgame press conference. It seemingly stole the show based on how the internet reacted to the video posted on X by Knicks Videos.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shares his assessment of the Knicks after playing them tonight:



"Good team. Obviously, a good offense, then they have really good defenders up there as well, so they're well-balanced. They're obviously top of the East for a reason. They're a good team,… pic.twitter.com/lBMdCWkxSI — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 5, 2026

It was just impossible not to take notice of it, as fans made all sorts of jokes and hilarious comments about his winter wear.

He’s also the team mascot? — Sol Goldman of Crypto (@LandlordOfBTC) March 5, 2026

lol it's really hard to take SGA seriously when he's cosplaying as pooh bear — Simon Chu (@StuckSimon) March 5, 2026

Did the refs dress him up after the game? — The Grumpy New York Sports Fan (@TheGrumpyKnick) March 5, 2026

Nevertheless, Gilgeous-Alexander pulled it off with all the confidence in the world.

It will be interesting to see what he will be donning in the pregame and postgame on Saturday, when the Thunder host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.