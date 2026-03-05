Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruthlessly roasted for his postgame outfit

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks on
Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grabbed attention before, during and after Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player showed up at the arena wearing an oversized fur coat that made him look like he was carrying a large mammal around. 

That outfit surely kept him warm and comfortable before heating up on the court against the Knicks. The former Kentucky Wildcats star had his way in the game, finishing with 26 points on 9/16 shooting with 8 assists and 3 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander later reunited with his fur coat as he spoke to reporters in the postgame press conference. It seemingly stole the show based on how the internet reacted to the video posted on X by Knicks Videos.

It was just impossible not to take notice of it, as fans made all sorts of jokes and hilarious comments about his winter wear.

Nevertheless, Gilgeous-Alexander pulled it off with all the confidence in the world. 

It will be interesting to see what he will be donning in the pregame and postgame on Saturday, when the Thunder host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App