Shaq has bold guarantee about Warriors

The Golden State Warriors just got pancake-pressed by the Memphis Grizzlies, but Shaquille O’Neal is still plenty confident in them.

After the Warriors were demolished Wednesday in Game 5 of their second-round series against the Grizzlies by a 134-95 final, the retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal offered a bold guarantee about Game 6.

“I’m guaranteeing you Golden State gonna blow these boys up by 30,” said O’Neal on TNT. “Guarantee!”

Shaq guarantees that the Warriors will win by 30 points in Game 6 😳#NBATwitter #DubNation pic.twitter.com/OJZ7UVZKgY — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) May 12, 2022

Game 6 of the series will take place at home for the Warriors, who now lead 3-2, on Friday. That means that they should indeed be favored to close out the series, especially with the Grizzlies still down star player Ja Morant.

O’Neal has become a bit of a Warriors homer this season. But with Golden State still not having lost at home in these playoffs, his stance is definitely not a bad one to take.