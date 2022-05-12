 Skip to main content
Thursday, May 12, 2022

Shaq has bold guarantee about Warriors

May 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Shaq holds a mic

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors just got pancake-pressed by the Memphis Grizzlies, but Shaquille O’Neal is still plenty confident in them.

After the Warriors were demolished Wednesday in Game 5 of their second-round series against the Grizzlies by a 134-95 final, the retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal offered a bold guarantee about Game 6.

“I’m guaranteeing you Golden State gonna blow these boys up by 30,” said O’Neal on TNT. “Guarantee!”

Game 6 of the series will take place at home for the Warriors, who now lead 3-2, on Friday. That means that they should indeed be favored to close out the series, especially with the Grizzlies still down star player Ja Morant.

O’Neal has become a bit of a Warriors homer this season. But with Golden State still not having lost at home in these playoffs, his stance is definitely not a bad one to take.

