Spurs have made their decision regarding De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox apparently has nothing to worry about regarding his San Antonio Spurs future despite his rough NBA Finals.

The Spurs still view Fox as their franchise point guard, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN. Within the organization, he is considered a “calming presence” who operated as the team’s closer for much of the season when healthy.

There is also the practical reason that Fox is not likely to go anywhere: his new $229 million contract kicks in next season, and it would be very hard for San Antonio to move it. For now, he is signed through the 2029-30 season, and will make $61.7 million in the final year of that deal.

The Spurs are willing to give Fox some grace considering he was playing hurt throughout the playoffs. That does not necessarily explain his bad decisions at the end of San Antonio’s collapse in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but at least some of his relative lack of production during the Finals can likely be chalked up to the injury.

Fox averaged 18.6 points and 6.2 assists per game during the regular season. Those numbers fell to 15.6 points and 6.0 assists per game during the postseason.